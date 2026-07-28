Bridging Art and Science: How Philanthropy and Passion Built UC Berkeley’s Music Therapy Pipeline

“It felt like the perfect application of music into a field that was interesting to me,” said Cloutier. “What really drew me in were the personal stories from music therapists who shared what achievements could be reached with their clients and just how powerful music can be in a therapeutic setting. I was amazed that music — something I had dedicated a majority of my life to practicing and learning — could have such a profound impact on the mental health, medical recovery, and well-being of others, and I wanted to explore as much as I could of the field.”



A former UC Berkeley Symphony Orchestra flutist, Cloutier was fascinated by music therapy’s focus on other people, as opposed to herself as a performer. She would go on to take Acosta’s more advanced “Inside Music Therapy” course and graduate with degrees in both music and psychology.



Cloutier is now exploring a career in music therapy, something that never would have happened were it not for UC Berkeley’s expansion into the field over the past few years.