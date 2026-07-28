Bridging Art and Science: How Philanthropy and Passion Built UC Berkeley’s Music Therapy Pipeline

UC Berkeley lecturer Melanie Acosta remembers when everything changed for her. She was working as a professional singer in New York City at the time of the September 11, 2001, attacks. At the time, Acosta felt the only people doing meaningful work were the first responders.
Not long after, Acosta got a job on the “Broadway Celebrates America” tour. The cast would travel to different towns, perform a concert about resilience, then talk to audience members in the lobby afterwards. People would open up about how they were trying to cope in the aftermath of 9/11. Many tears were shed.