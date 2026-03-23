Music department seeks to expand private lessons to keep up with student demand

Zavala hopes to return to San Diego’s schools after graduating to enrich children’s lives through music — just like her teacher did for her 15 years ago.



The stakes for maintaining these private lessons are high; without them, the department risks losing prospective talent to other institutions. For fourth-year music major Sarah Kave, the caliber of one-on-one coaching was the deciding factor in her enrollment.



As a prospective applicant, Kave reached out to instructor Jonathan Koh for a trial lesson. Kave described herself at that age as an intuitive cello player who rarely considered her technical foundation. She said Koh was discerning and honest in pointing out exactly what she could do to improve her playing. Kave said it was one of the best lessons she had ever received.



“The lessons are the reason why I picked Berkeley over any other school,” said Kave. “The teacher is the most fundamental aspect of improving as a musician, especially at this stage in your life. You get that one-on-one coaching, and that's how you’re able to learn how to communicate what you want to say with music.”



Berkeley students who benefited from private lessons are currently at Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Konzerthausorchester Berlin, the Washington National Opera, and many other venerable institutions.



“If we don't have those lessons to offer, then incredible musicians aren't going to want to come,” said Kave.