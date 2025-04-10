Out in Richmond, an unusual facility hosts UC Berkeley’s MFA art studios

Berg shares a building with four other students: Kristiana 莊礼恩 Chan, Swaleha Masude, bryant terry, and Zekarias Thompson. Though they all keep different schedules, Berg enjoys stopping by her neighbors’ spaces to check out what they are doing.



Berkeley’s MFA program is modest in size, with just 12 students. Private art schools typically churn out many more graduates. By contrast, Berkeley individually selects its students with great intentionality, striving to stimulate artistic cross-pollination. The selection process is painstaking and competitive, with the MFA program accepting just four percent of its applicants. As a result, the small cohort receives close guidance from faculty in their field.



This personal attention is what attracted Zuhoor Al Sayegh. Al Sayegh is currently on leave from her job as an art curator in the United Arab Emirates. She appreciates the calm near-solitude that the Richmond Field Station offers.



“The UAE is so energetic and bustling in its art scene,” said Al Sayegh. “You're always making work for shows or applying to awards. I needed to be somewhere where I can just make and not think about anything other than making.”



Al Sayegh’s current project focuses on the date palm, an important crop and cultural symbol in her home country. Al Sayegh explores the themes of shape, texture, color, and history through her ceramic sculptures and extensive scholarly research. While many assume art students focus solely on honing their technique, many of Berkeley’s MFA students also dive deep into relevant literature and cultural artifacts.



Berkeley’s MFA students’ access to the resources of a world-class research institution elevates the program’s strength. Over the course of her four semesters, Al Sayegh will take classes in comparative literature, Middle Eastern studies, and Arabic literature to enrich her art with historical context. She plans on producing an artist book containing the sketches, ecological facts, oral histories, and socioeconomic research she has collected on the date palm.