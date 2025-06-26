From Senegal to Uzbekistan, a rare opportunity for U.S. students to experience international art

The group landed mid-morning in a sunny and laid-back Dakar, the capital. They were warmly welcomed by curators at the RAW Material Company’s art center and given a talk on Dakar’s art ecosystem, accompanied by a guided exhibition tour.



The travel seminar examined Pan-African festivals in the mid-20th century and Négritude, an anti-colonial literary movement that focused on affirming Black culture and identity. Over several days, the group lost track of time at the Ancien Palais de Justice, a brutalist-style building built in 1957 as a colonial courthouse and repurposed in 1966 for a Négritude-inspired exhibition at the First World Festival of Black Arts. That influential event marked a pivotal moment in African art history, directly sparking debates about the definition of African modernism and contemporary African art. Under the same ceiling, the 2024 Biennale displayed artwork addressing urgent themes of mourning, extractivism, climate change, water as a vector of memory, and the legacies of social upheavals.



The students enjoyed events in the Biennale’s fringe program, taking a ferry to Gorée Island and spending an entire day at the Manufactures Sénégalaises des Arts Décoratifs tapestry center in Thiès.



The Stronach Travel Seminar is a biannual tradition in the Department of History of Art. Judith Lee Stronach was an art historian, poet, educator, journalist, human rights advocate, and patron of the arts. Stronach, the spouse of UC Berkeley professor Raymond Lifchez, was deeply embedded in the campus community. After she passed away in 2002, her estate and loved ones established several programs in her honor to commemorate her lifelong commitment to intellectual and creative growth.



Though the Department of History of Art organizes the Stronach Travel Seminar, students from related disciplines — even undergraduates — can apply to join. In Senegal, three attendees were pursuing their master’s in fine arts (MFA) degrees.